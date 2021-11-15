A total of 20,522 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Ashfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Friday, November 12, up from 20,459 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Ashfield now stands at 15,991 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 14,239.

Cases in Mansfield rose by 40 meaning a total of 17,881 people have now been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, while the rate of infection now stands at 16,352 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, cases rose by 74 to 17,045, giving an infection rate of 13,843.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 38,900 over the period, to 9,487,302.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period across the three districts.

The dashboard shows 350 people had died in Ashfield by November 12, alongside 315 in Mansfield and 229 in Newark & Sherwood.

They are among 11,265 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Vaccine

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Ashfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 86,944 people had received both jabs by Thursday, November 11 – 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Mansfield, 74,637 people, or 74 per cent of those eligible, had received both jabs by November 11, while in Newark & Sherwood the number was 87,643 people, or 77 per cent.

Across England, 80 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.