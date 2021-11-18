61 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Mansfield

A total of 18,186 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Wednesday, November 17, up from 18,125 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 16,631 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 14,510.

In Ashfield, cases rose by 39 to 20,833, giving a rate of infection of 16,233 cases per 100,000 people, while postive tests in Newark & Sherwood increased by 72 to 17,424 and an infection rate of 14,151.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 37,868 over the period, to 9,675,058.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Mansfield and one in Ashfield.

The dashboard shows 352 people had died in Ashfield and 317 people had died in Mansfield by November 17.

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down one in the latest 24-hour period in Newark and Sherwood, to 229.

They are among 11,328 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Double dose

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 74,792 people had received both jabs by Tuesday, November 16, – 74 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield the figure was 87,120 people, or 77 per cent of those eligible, while in Newark & Sherwood it was 87,754 people, also 77 per cent.

Across England, 80 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.