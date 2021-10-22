59 further coronavirus cases in Mansfield

A total of 16,741 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Thursday, October 21, up from 16,682 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 15,309 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 12,993.

In Ashfield, cases have risen by 87 to 19,089 and an infection rate of 14,874 cases per 100,000 people, while in Newark & Sherwood they have increased by 86, to 15,591 people, giving a rate of infection of 12,663.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 15,309 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 12,993.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 51,484 over the period, to 8,641,221.

Two more Covid-related deaths have also been recorded in Newark & Sherwood district in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 226 since the pandemic began.

The death tolls in Ashfield and Mansfield were unchanged, at 341 and 307 respectively.

They are among 11,003 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Jabbed

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 74,062 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, October 20 – 73 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

The toal in Ashfield is 86,330 people, or 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, while in Newark & Sherwood it is 87,059 people, also 77 per cent of those eligible.

Across England, 79 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.