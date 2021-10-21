48 further coronavirus cases in Mansfield

A total of 16,682 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, October 20, up from 16,634 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 15,256 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 12,916.

The number of positive Covid cases in Ashfield rose by 72 to 19,002 in the last 24 hours. The rate of infection in the district is now 14,806 cases per 100,000 people.

Cases in Newark & Sherwood increasedby 70 to 15,505, giving an infection rate of 12,593.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 48,545 over the period, to 8,589,737.

No new coronavirus deaths were recorded across the three districts in the latest 24-hour period, with the coronavirus death toll standing at 307 in Mansfield, 341 in Ashfield and 224 in Newark & Sherwood.

They are among 10,996 Covid-related deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in that district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Vaccines

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 74,021 people had received both jabs by Tuesday, October 19 – 73 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, the number is 86,300, or 77 per cent, while in Newark & Sherwood it is 87,041 people, also 77 per cent of those aged 12.

Across England, the figures show 79 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate is calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.