35 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Nottinghamshire

Public Health England figures show that 55,866 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by yesterday morning in Nottinghamshire, up from 55,831 the same time on Tuesday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Nottinghamshire increased by 35 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

The rate of infection in Nottinghamshire now stands at 6,745 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 6,894.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 2,284 over the period, to 4,441,975.

Nottinghamshire's cases were among the 331,229 recorded across the East Midlands, a figure which rose by 174 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.