32 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Mansfield

A total of 17,008 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday, October 26, up from 16,976 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 15,554 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 13,310.

Cases in Ashfield have increased by 64 to 19,448, giving an infection rate of 15,154 cases per 100,000 people.

In Newark & Sherwood, there are 75 new cases, meaning a total of 15,961 people have been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 and giving an infection rate of 12,963.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 43,453 over the period, to 8,853,227.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in the districts, one each in Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood, taking the total of Covid-related deaths in each district since the start of the pandemic to 308 and 227 respectively.

The death toll in Ashfield remains unchanged at 344.

They are among 11,057 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Mansfield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Jabbed

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 74,207 people had received both jabs by Monday, October 25 – 74 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, 86,520 people had received both jabs by October 25, 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, while the figure in Newark & Sherwood is 87,191, also 77 per cent.

Across England, 79 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.