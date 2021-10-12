277 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Mansfield

A total of 16,064 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, October 11, up from 15,787 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 14,690 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 12,322.

The number of cases in Ashfield increased by 352 over the weekend, to 18,077, giving an infection rate of 14,086 cases per 100,000 people, while cases in Newark & Sherwood rose 248 to 14,826 and an infection rate of 12,041.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 112,469 over the period, to 8,193,769.

There was also two more coronavirus deaths recorded across the three districts over the weekend, one each in Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood, taking the total death tolls in each district to 303 and 222 respectively.

A further 340 people have died in Ashfield.

They are among 10,898 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

Vaccinations

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 73,625 people had received both jabs by Sunday, October 10 – 73 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, the figure stands at 85,828 people, or 76 per cent, while in Newark & Sherwood it is 86,625 people and 76 per cent.

Across England, 78 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.