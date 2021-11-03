22 further coronavirus cases in Mansfield

A total of 17,442 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated today, Wednesday, November 3, up from 17,420 on yesterday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 15,951 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 13,783.

Cases in Ashfield rose by 47 in the last 24 hours to 20,025, giving an infection rate of 15,604.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mansfield increased by 22 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

In Newark & Sherwood, the rate of infection now stands at 13,397 cases per 100,000 people after cases rose by 27 to 16,495.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 40,803 over the period, to 9,171,660.

One new Covid-related death was recorded in Ashfield – the dashboard shows 347 people had died in the area by today.

The death tolls in Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood remain unchanged at 314 and 228 respectively.

They are among 11,166 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Doses

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 74,443 people had received both jabs by Tuesday, November 2, – 74 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, the figure is 86,721 people, or 77 per cent of those eligible, while in Newark & Sherwood it is 87,414, also 77 per cent.

Across England, 79 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.