200 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Nottinghamshire

Public Health England figures show that 56,864 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday (June 14) in Nottinghamshire up from 56,664 the same time on Friday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Nottinghamshire increased by 200 over the weekend, official figures show. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in Nottinghamshire now stands at 6,866 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 7,085.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 22,476 over the period, to 4,573,419.

Nottinghamshire's cases were among the 337,813 recorded across the East Midlands, a figure which rose by 1,069 over the period.