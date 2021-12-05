145 further coronavirus cases across Ashfield and Mansfield

A total of 19,192 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Friday, December 3, up 45 from 19,127 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 17,551 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 15,566.

In Ashfield, cases rose by 80 to 21,951, giving an infection rate of 17,104 cases per 100,000 people.

Cases in Newark & Sherwood rose by 91 to 19,050 and an infection rate of 15,472, while cases in Bolsover increased by 30 to 13,520 and an infection rate of 16,629 cases per 100,000 people.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 50,573 over the period, to 10,379,647.

No new coronavirus deaths were recorded in the latest 24-hour period in any of the four districts, meaning the Covid-related death tolls in Ashfield, Mansfield, Bolsover and Newark & Sherwood stand at

359, 324, 233 and 224 respectively.

They are among 11,514 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Vaccine

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 75,428 people had received both jabs by Thursday, December 2 – 75 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

In Ashfield, the figure has risen to 87,855 people, or 78 per cent of those eligible, while in Newark & Sherwood 88,434 people aged 12 and over had received both jabs by December 2, also 78 per cent.

In Bolsover, the latest figures show 57,398 people had received both jabs by December 2, 79 per cent of those aged 12 and over.

Across England, 81 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.