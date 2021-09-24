112 further coronavirus cases in Mansfield

A total of 14,643 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Thursday, September 23, up from 14,531 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 13,391 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 11,411.

The number of cases in Ashfield rose by 99 to 16,322, giving an infection rate of 12,718 cases per 100,000 people, while cases in Newark & Sherwood increased by 86 to 13,476, to give an infection rate of 10,945.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of coronavirus cases in Mansfield increased by 112 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 35,764 over the period, to 7,565,867.

One new coronavirus deaths was recorded in the latest 24-hour period across the three districts, in Newark & Sherwood, taking the Covid-related death toll there to 216.

There have been 297 recorded Covid-related deaths in Mansfield and 332 in Ashfield, among among 10,734 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the relevant district.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Jabbed

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 72,887 people had received both jabs by Wednesday, September 22 – 76 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

The figure in Ashfield stands at 85,036 people, 80 per cent of those aged 16 and over, while in Newark & Sherwood it is 85,898 people, also per cent of those aged 16 and over.

Across England, 82 per cent of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.