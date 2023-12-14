Concerns Nottinghamshire water fluoridation plans could attract ‘conspiratorial minds’

Health bosses have been warned adding fluoride to Nottinghamshire’s water could be contentious with some residents, despite research showing it prevents tooth decay.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral which strengthens the outer surface of teeth, making them more resistant to decay.

It is added to dental products including many toothpastes, but can also be put into tap water so it reaches whole populations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The World Health Organisation recommends water fluoridation as an ‘effective and safe public health intervention’.

Concerns have been raised over water fluoridation proposals in Nottinghamshire

Some areas of Nottinghamshire, including Mansfield, Bassetlaw, Ashfield and some parts of Newark & Sherwood, already have fluoride in their tap water, and have done since the 1970s.

There is a campaign in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire for it to be added to the water across the region – but plans show it could take up to 10 years to implement.

The Health Secretary must agree to the implementation in order for it to go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea was discussed at Nottinghamshire Council’s health and wellbeing board meeting on December 13 but some councillors warned there will be opponents to the process.

Dr John Doddy (Con) chair of the board, said he had been contacted by those who did not support the move.

Opponents of flouridation have previously raised concerns over dental fluorosis – a brown discolouration which can appear on a child’s teeth if they are exposed to too much flouride.

The NHS says it is ‘uncommon’ in the UK for fluorosis to be severe enough to seriously affect the appearance of teeth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vivienne Robbins, deputy director for public health at the council, said: “We are at a really important moment to work collectively and work together.

“Our aim is to get a letter to the Secretary of State by early January.

“We can write to them to show our case around why we think we should be prioritised.

“We do need to be aware that this will be a journey, it could take at least 10 years to be successful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Tom Smith (Con) said: “Firstly, I’m very on board with this.

“I perhaps naively hadn’t realised it could be up to 10 years as a process.

"At what point do we think we’ll be able to narrow that 10 years down?

“Just to reaffirm, this will excite those who are conspiratorially minded.

“I am very glad we are on it and we have clocked that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Robbins replied: “We don’t have as much control over timescales, the secretary of state will have a defined budget in terms of fluoridation.”

Coun Penny Gowland (Lab) said: “I absolutely support this, however, we know there will be some people who are concerned.

“There will be a level of pushback against it at some point, unfortunately.”

Coun Doddy replied: “We have been contacted by people who are not very keen on fluoridation, to put it mildly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a research crew who look constantly look for any adverse paperwork around fluoridation.

"It has been exceptionally well researched.”