Clare Harris, who runs the Emily Harris Foundation, has been shortlisted in the community heroes category of the Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust 2023 excellence awards.

A spokesman for the trust, which runs Mansfield Community, Sutton’s King’s Mill and Newark hospitals, said: "The aim of the awards is to shine a light on the amazing commitment individuals and teams make to SFH and the positive impact they have on services, patients, visitors and colleagues.”

The community heroes award acknowledges people living and working within the community “who help to make a positive difference”.

Clare Harris, who runs the Emily Harris Foundation, has been shortlisted for raising more than £250,000 for the Neonatal Unit at King’s Mill Hospital since 2008.

Clare, from Clipstone, has helped raise more than £250,000 for the neonatal unit at King’s Mill since founding the charity with her husband, Neil, in 2008, to thank the unit for the support and care their first daughter Emily, who passed away at just five months old from a heart condition, received.

Also shortlisted for the award are Gilly Hagen, from Sutton, who has been nominated for her work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in helping establish a community transport scheme supporting people to collect medications and get to appointments, and Nikki Slack, West Nottinghamshire College assistant principal and a trust governor, who “has been instrumental in the delivery of trainee nursing associates, a programme which brought 50 new employees to the trust”.

Nearly 500 nominations were received across 19 categories, with independent panels considering the nominations to draw up a shortlist of three for each honour.

Paul Robinson, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust chief executive.

Two individuals and a team have been shortlisted for the people’s award, which is backed by your Chad and seeks nominations from members of the public.

Margaret King, who has worked in the domestic cleaning team for 15 years, has been nominated for the support she gives to young adults with learning difficulties whom she helps into further employment within the Trust, while the specialist nursing team in stoma care have been shortlisted for the “calm support and professionalism they provide day in and day out to patients under their care”.

Jessica Smart, a haematology specialist nurse, has been nominated for “going above and beyond and genuinely caring about what her patients are going through”.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, July 5.

Nikki Slack, West Nottinghamshire College assistant principal.

Paul Robinson, trust chief executive, said: “What a fantastic bunch of individuals who have really shown their dedication to the Trust and our patients by going above and beyond in all that they do. It’s not hard to see why we were once again voted the best trust to receive care and to work for in the Midlands.”

The full awards shortlist:

CARE award: Dr Morshed Abir; Lewis Halfpenny; Emma Strawther.

Chris McFarlane award for training and development: Shelby Barnes; Samantha Dales; Annette Robinson.

Community hero: Gilly Hagen; Clare Harris; Nikki Slack.

Community partner: Adam Hill, Mansfield Council chief executive officer; Theresa Hodgkinson, Ashfield Council chief executive officer; Matt Lamb, Newark & Sherwood Council director of planning and growth.

Doctor and consultant invidual of the year: Mr Chilamkurthi; Dr Amit Jaiswal; Dr James Thomas.

Doctor and consultant team of the year: Acute Medicine; Respiratory; Trauma and Orthopaedics.

Lifetime achievement: Mr Ranjan Chowdhary; Gerrie Edwards; Izzy Plumbe.

Most improved team: Emergency Assessment Unit; Orthoptic team; Pharmacy Wellbeing team.

Multi-disciplinary team of the year: Equipment Library Teams; Maternity and the Badgernet Project Implementation team; Reporting Radiographers/Emergency Department Minors.

Non-clinical individual of the year: Gayle Burton; Bernadette Clarke; Paul Holt.

Non-clinical team of the year: Clinical Illustration; Faith Centre; Sterile Services.

Nursing, midwifery & AHP individual of the year: Emma Gregory; Kerry Hazard; Tina Worboys.

Nursing, midwifery & AHP team of the year: Early Pregnancy Unit (Rainbow); Emergency Department; Stoma Nurses.

People’s award: Margaret King; Jessica Smart; Stoma team.

Rising star: Rachel Grzelak; Conall-Eve Silvester-Horvath; Lucy Skelton.

Specialist healthcare individual of the year: David Henton; Chris Moore; Jodie Prest.

Specialist healthcare team of the year: Hospital Out of Hours; Medical Equipment Management Department; Microbiology.

Volunteer of the year: John and Gill Dawson; Wayfinders; Pam Weir.