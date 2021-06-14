Charity worried that low HPV awareness is increasing stigma in cervical screening

The number of service users coming to the charity – including those living in Nottinghamshire – has doubled over the last few years, in line with HPV primary screening being introduced through the UK.

Users regularly report feeling confused, ashamed and terrified.

The charity is trying to raise awareness of the issue during Cervical Screening Awareness Week (June 14 to 20).

The charity surveyed members of its community and found high numbers reported feeling anxious and ashamed (stock image).

Cervical cancer is rare with 3,200 diagnoses every year while HPV, the cause of the disease, is extremely common, affecting eight in ten in their lifetime. The body will normally clear the infection without it causing harm.

However lack of awareness of the virus means almost everyone who is told they have HPV fears that they have cancer.

The charity surveyed members of its community who have had HPV and found high numbers reported feeling anxious and ashamed.

Cervical screening in England uses HPV primary screening, a more sensitive and accurate test than the previous testing method of looking for cell changes.

It helps find those at higher risk of cervical cancer earlier.

As a result, more women and people with a cervix are learning they have the virus.

The charity warns that, unless HPV stigma and confusion is tackled, years of work to remove stigma in cervical screening risks being undone.

HPV has been the most popular topic on their expert clarification service for the last two years and second most popular topic on their Helpline.

Misconceptions around the nature of HPV, and its relation to sexually transmitted infections, can lead to concerns around promiscuity, infidelity and even relationship breakdown which Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust regularly hear through their services.

Focus groups and interviews carried out by the charity found that a HPV diagnosis can cause those affected to resort to drastic lifestyle changes to try to get rid of the virus, such as changing eating habits, cutting out alcohol, buying expensive supplements which are not proven to clear HPV, and avoiding sex.

The charity wants to see an increase in education about HPV from an earlier age. During Cervical Screening Awareness Week it is encouraging conversation and sharing experiences about the virus in order to reduce isolation and anxiety.

Sam Dixon, chief executive of Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust said: “Increasing cervical screening attendance remains vital but we must not overlook the support that is often required after the test.

“HPV is so common and yet those affected tell us they often feel isolated. Increasing HPV understanding must go hand in hand with cervical screening awareness so that everyone understands their results.”

