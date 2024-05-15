Celebrating 30 years at Lowmoor Nursing Home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lowmoor Nursing Home is inviting members of the local community to celebrate 30 years of care.

The care home is hosting a celebration event at Lowmoor Road, Kirkby in Ashfield on Saturday 18th May with live entertainment by the JJ Galway Band, fish and chips, an ice cream van, face painting and a variety of stalls offering arts and crafts.

Established in 1994, Lowmoor Nursing Home has provided specialist care to those with dementia and behaviours that may challenge. The home has recently undergone a full refurbishment including redesigned communal spaces and the addition of six new, ground floor bedrooms.

Director, Manjas Lidder said, “This event serves as a poignant moment for reflection, reminiscing on the remarkable journey Lowmoor has taken over the past three decades. It is a time to celebrate our team, the resilience of our residents and the enduring support of our local community.”

Lowmoor Nursing Home in Kirkby-in-Ashfield

"We are delighted to commemorate 30 years of care at Lowmoor Nursing Home. As a direct response to the growing need for specialist dementia units we took the decision to create a further 6 bedrooms to our ground floor unit, Silver Birch.

"Our aim was to not only alleviate pressure on the NHS but also to enhance the overall quality of life for our residents and we are proud to have done so through a number of improvements made to the care home.’

"This isn't just a building that houses elderly people. It's a community hub with entertainers who regularly visit, where our residents go out on day trips and members of the community come in and participate with our residents in a varied activities programme.

"This celebration is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team and the enduring relationships we have cultivated.”

Manjas Lidder went on to say “Due to the high care needs of the majority of our residents, the home works to very high staffing ratios with dedicated nurses on each floor. Our workforce are well trained with many team members having worked with us for over 20 years.

"As a care group we have recently invested in digital record keeping alongside new quality and compliance software to further enhance our person-centred care with service users at the centre of everything we do."

Lowmoor Nursing Home is operated by Lidder Care, a family run Nottinghamshire care group who have recently obtained planning permission to extend Newgate Lodge Care Home in Mansfield from 60 to 84 beds.

The extension will include adaptable and dementia friendly communal spaces, ground floor bistro, tranquil Japanese garden, state of the art hairdressing salon and the creation of an increasingly enriching environment for residents and their families to enjoy.