Caring Ian breaks down the barriers

The care sector is traditionally a female orientated industry, with figures showing that men make up less than 20 percent of the workforce.

Officially rated as Outstanding, Your Home Care was started by Paul Pitchford and Scott Marsh, and although they now employ almost 40 carers, Ian is the first male they have taken on.

Ian (39) has worked in care for a number of years, and looked after his late mother Melinda, who died at the age of 61.

Carer Ian Harris is pictured with Harriett Renolds, registered care manager at Your Home Care.

He said: “I saw the work that support workers do and I got into the sector that way. I know that I am making a difference to someone’s life.

“I am helping to put a smile on someone’s face and for some people, I am the only person they see on some days. It’s quite a responsibility but I would urge other men to give it a go.

“Some clients may be a bit wary about a male carer, but you can build rapport with people, and earn their trust.”

One of the clients Ian looks after is Ken, who said: “Ian is a kind man who can't do enough for me. We get on really well and talk about all sorts of things. I certainly look forward to his calls.”

Your Home Care’s Harriett Renolds, the company’s Registered Care Manager, says that many people believe that only women can be carers.

And she added: “There are stereotypes around the care sector but people like Ian are showing that men can be carers, and that carers can come from all different types of backgrounds.”

Anyone who wants to look at home care as a career should contact Harriett by emailing [email protected].