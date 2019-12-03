Care home near Mansfield set to close

A care home near Mansfield is set to close after bosses said it is “not compatible” with providing the high quality care the company wants to offer.

Barley View care home in Bilsthorpe will be closing in the coming months after lengthy discussions with Nottinghamshire County Council over plans by bosses at Lifeways to shut its doors for good.

Barley View Care Home, Bilsthorpe

The home was rated as ‘Good’ by the healthcare watchdog CQC during an inspection in January this year, but bosses felt that they wanted to focus on providing a “modern community-based” form of care.

They say that the firm will be focusing more on supporting people in their own homes, rather than running a residential home, and that the Barley View site did not have a “long-term future” in this model.

But bosses at Lifeways, which runs the Bilsthorpe home, have also stressed that they will be working closely with residents and their families, as well as the Nottinghamshire Healthcare CCG, to ensure changes are done with “minimum disruption”.

And its current staff will be supported into finding new employment.

A spokesman for Lifeways said: “After long and very careful consideration, we reached the conclusion that the services we currently provide at Bilsthorpe do not have a long term future.

“The setting and environment are not compatible with providing high quality care.

“We have been in discussion with Nottinghamshire County Council about the future of Bilsthorpe for some time, and some weeks ago we informed them of our decision.

“We want to focus on providing care and support in more modern community-based settings, and to people in their own homes.

“Every person we currently support at Bilsthorpe is being helped to move to a new home.

“We are working very closely with the families and carers of the people we support, and the Councils and CCG who commission their care, to ensure that this is done with the minimum of disruption.

“We are also supporting our staff through the process to offer them alternative employment within Lifeways, or to find work elsewhere.”