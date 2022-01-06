Adele Cottage care home in Rainworth, which has been rated 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission.

Adele Cottage, on Rufford Colliery Lane, received a ’Good’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in all five categories of an inspection, which judged the service to be safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

A private home, run by Cygnet Behavourial Health Ltd, based in Kent, Adele Cottage looks after up to two men in a single adapted building.

Providing round-the-clock care, it specialises in supporting autistic people, patients with learning disabilities and men who have issues with the misuse of drugs or alcohol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time of the CQC inspection, there was only one person living at the home. But he was found to be “leading a confident, inclusive and empowered life because of the ethos, values, attitude and behaviour of the management and staff”.

The report went on: “”Staff understood their role in making sure the person was always put first.

"The person was supported to be as independent as possible and had control over their own life.

"He received kind and compassionate care from staff, who respected his privacy and dignity, and understood his needs."

The CQC inspector found that “individual risks were assessed regularly” and that the man “took part in meaningful activities” and was “involved in the planning of care”.

The report said Adele Cottage was “a safe, clean, well-furnished and well-maintained environment”.

It also praised “the transparent, open and honest culture” between management and staff, who felt they “could raise concerns or complaints if necessary”.

Staff were “appropriately skilled” and understood best practice, as well as their roles and responsibilities.