Care home in Clipstone has now improved to 'Good' ratings in all categories

A care home in Clipstone that was judged to be failing its residents only two years ago has continued its praiseworthy improvement.

Clipstone Hall and Lodge, on Mansfield Road, was branded ‘Inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after an assessment in May 2022.

CQC inspectors found that residents at the privately-run home were at risk of infection. The home and its equipment were not clean or hygienic, while staff were not clear of their responsibilities.

However, six months later, the home had delivered an action plan, enabling it to be taken out of special measures.

Clipstone Hall and Lodge care home in Clipstone, which has retained its rating of 'Good' from the Care Quality Commission.

And now, after the second of two inspections this year, its rating has been confirmed as ‘Good’, both overall and in all five individual categories, which mean it is regarded as safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The CQC report read: “The service has made improvements and is no longer in breach of regulations.

"Residents receive safe and responsive care that is in line with their wishes. They told us their care was planned by kind and compassionate staff.

"Overall, residents said they had a positive experience living at Clipstone Hall and Lodge.”

The inspectors found that improvements had also been made to staffing levels, meaning that more staff were available and were now “consistently supporting residents to remain safe”.

However, the CQC did also note that “some residents commented there was a notable difference between agency staff and permanent staff members”.

Clipstone Hall and Lodge is a purpose-built home that provides personal care and support for older people and younger adults, as well as people living with dementia.

It has 90 en suite bedrooms, although at the time of the latest CQC inspection, there were 60 residents living there.

It is one of 12 care homes, most of which are in Yorkshire, run by the Bridlington-based company, Rosedale Care Services Ltd (formerly Burlington Care Homes).

Much of the initial improvement at the Clipstone home was attributed to the manager at the time, Amanda Fields. But after she moved on, her replacement, Rebecca Barnett, was continuing the good work and was “very responsive”, the CQC found.

The inspectors’ report revealed that she was “working towards a reduction in agency staff” after listening to feedback and that the hygiene of the home was now “maintained to a high standard”.