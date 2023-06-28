Candidates offered jobs at successful NHS careers event at Sutton hospital

Visitors to the event, which took place at King’s Mill in Sutton, could find out about apprenticeship opportunities, career pathways, and how to enrol at the university’s Mansfield-based campus.

Departments including nursing and theatres conducted interviews on the night, resulting in about 10 people being offered roles, including as registered nurses.

As well as nursing, there was information on roles in the emergency department, theatres, therapy services, maternity, and respiratory, among many more.

Representatives from Sherwood Forest Hospitals, West Nottinghamshire College and Nottingham Trent University. Picture: Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust

Rebecca Herring, SFH lead nurse for safe staffing, said: “The event was a wonderful opportunity to showcase our fantastic teams and demonstrate the many clinical career pathways to our future workforce. During the event, the teams successfully appointed to several clinical roles, and we look forward to welcoming our new colleagues over the next few months.”

Rob Simcox, SFH director of people, who oversees the trust’s recruitment efforts, said: “We were delighted to welcome hundreds of jobseekers to the first large-scale careers event to be held at King’s Mill since before the pandemic. There was a fantastic level of interest from people wanting to join SFH – we made several appointments on the night and a further 100 registered their details to find out more about the opportunities we offer.”

Nikki Slack, college assistant principal for health, education and service industries, said: “This was the third careers event for clinical pathways and the first time it was held at King’s Mill, which gave the public a real opportunity to take a look inside the hospital and speak to professionals.

“The teams from SFH did a fantastic job of showcasing their roles and there was a real buzz around the event with many interviews taking place on the night.

Attendees at the clinical careers event at King's Mill Hospital. Picture: Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust

“The college teams took many enquiries for individuals wishing to start their education pathway to pursue careers in the NHS. Another great event to support local people get into local jobs.”

Sarah Mayfield, NTU’s director of Mansfield hub and UK college partnerships, said: “This was an extremely successful event and we were delighted to see so many people attend.

“It’s important for us to demonstrate the many pathways available for anyone considering a career in the NHS, and options for those with different qualifications or life experiences.

“This is why we work in close proximity with our partners at West Notts and SFH and our courses are tailored to fit to the needs of both students and the NHS as an employer.

“If anyone was unable to attend the event, please do get in touch and we are happy to arrange a tour or chat with tutors.”