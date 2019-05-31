Calls for council action on Berry Hill Park as trustees retire

A Mansfield running group have called on more action to ensure the future of Berry Hill Park after the park’s trustees retired today.

Mansfield Harriers say they are no longer able to use the park’s changing facilities after they were asked to hand their keys in.

Stephen Davis of Mansfield Harriers said: “The Trustees of the Park, will be retiring on Friday (May 31).

“Mansfield Harriers and Athletics Club have had access to the changing rooms and toilets on Tuesday and Thursday evenings as well as Saturday mornings.

“We are going to have to return our keys, which is not good for about 40 of our track athletes and coaches who use this facility,

“Pressure needs to be applied to MDC to sort something out or even Ben Bradley who is a supporter of the club.”

Mansfield District Council, the trustees and CISWO have been working towards a solution which could see the council become corporate trustees of the park.

The public rallied to save the park after the trustees said they would have to close it due to lack of finances.

A protest in November to keep the park open for public use attracted hundreds of residents.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley said: “The public have been led to believe that the Council are to take on corporate trusteeship of the park and this has been under discussion for several months.

“I would have hoped that MDC would have gotten their act together and dealt with this before now. I’ve written to them this week to ask what the hold up is.

“I’ve heard concerning rumours that some people have been asked to step in as Trustees, which might suggest that MDC are not planning to fulfil the commitments they made to local residents and act in that capacity themselves. This is really concerning and I’ll be seeking clarity on this as quickly as possible. MDC made a commitment to safeguard the park and they should fulfil that commitment.”

More when we have it.

