Broxtowe Lodge support Reach Mansfield
Broxtowe Lodge presented Reach Mansfield Manager Maria Williams with a generous cheque for £1000 towards the charity’s work to support local adults with learning disabilities. Attending from Broxtowe Lodge were W Bro Jim Adams (Worshipful Master), W Bro Andy Campin (Treasurer), W Bro Steve Gee (Asst Sec).
Maria says: ‘we are so grateful to Broxtowe Lodge for this wonderful gift. At Reach Mansfield we support 50 people a week who enjoy attending our programme of fun courses and activities such as technology, cookery, fitness performing arts and lots more. The activities we offer enable people to learn new skills, make friends, and progress towards more independence.
With help from supporters like Broxtowe Lodge, we can make sure more people gain the skills they need to achieve a better quality of life today and tomorrow. 2024 is a big year for us as the charity celebrates its 25th anniversary, and we’re looking to the next twenty-five years too, planning how we can reach out to more people in need and expand our services. It’s great to know that local organisations like Broxtowe Lodge are alongside us and we thank them for this fantastic gift.’
Reach Mansfield is part of Reach Learning Disability, a Nottinghamshire charity that supports people with learning disabilities and their family carers to achieve happier, healthier lives.