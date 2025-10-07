Brinsley care home says team effort is behind 'good' CQC rating

The manager of a Brinsley care home has praised a strong team effort for the site being rated ‘good’ by Government watchdog, the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Moorlands Care Home, on Church Lane, is run by Regal Care Trading Ltd and accommodates up to 40 people in one adapted building, providing residential care.

The CQC noted that the home had made the decision to no longer provide the nursing element of support and was now entirely focused on providing residential care.

At the time of the inspection, at the start of September, there were 18 older residents at the home, some of whom were living with dementia.

Moorlands Care Home in Brinsley has been rated 'good' by the CQC. Photo: Google

The home was previously in breach of the legal regulation in relation to staffing when it was last inspected.

But the CQC found significant improvements had been made and they now rate the home as ‘good’ in the key areas of safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Inspectors added: “The home had recently had a change of management who were focussed on improving the quality of care provided.

"Improvements already implemented demonstrated that people were kept safe by well trained staff who knew people well and supported them in a caring and respectful manner.

"People living at the home were happy with the care they received.

"Relatives spoke positively about how caring the staff were with one saying: “Staff seem to be caring, I am not worried that she is not being looked after properly – they seem to be on top of everything."

Antoher said: “The staff seem very, very pleasant, I have no concerns about anything.”

New home manager Rugma Mohan said: “We were all ready for this inspection and we are delighted with how well it has gone, we are all so glad.

"It is all down to good team work, everyone has worked very hard and we are very pleased.”