"Brave the Shave" to raise money for charity

A Warsop woman whose family has been blighted by cancer has 'braved the shave' to raise charity cash.

Kimberley O' Brian, 22, who lives on Sherwood Street, has endured several family members losing their battle with the illness, and decided to shave her long locks to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

"Brave the Shave" is a fundraising initiative where people get sponsored to shave their hair for the charity.

Kimberley is also donating the hair to The Little Princess Trust - a charity which provides real-hair wigs for young people who lose their hair through cancer and other conditions.

She said: "The day went really well, I didn't expect the amount of people we had attend and donate, My goal was to reach £200 which I thought was a realistic target,but thanks to the high number of people that turned up we reached over £300.

"I really appreciate the support from the Hare and Hounds pub, it was really beneficial to the cause and without their support and enthusiasm this could not have been possible, also I would like to congratulate the community who got behind me and donated generously as we managed to raise over £100 just on the day of the shave."

Kimberley's mum Yvonne said: "My mum and dad died of cancer. Her other grandad Raymond Brazier is very poorly and is not going to survive, he only has a matter of time. Her auntie Eva and uncle, Malcolm Brazier, both died and Kimberley’s other auntie, Sheryl Barlow, is fighting cancer for the second time.

"This is the reason why Kimberley did this and we are all incredibly proud of her."

The event took place on Sunday, July 7, at the Hare and Hounds pub on Church Street.

Manager Geraldine Barker said: "At one point we had over 250 people present and that was just in the beer garden, Kimberley braved the shave and achieved a fantastic amount for the cause, the day was fantastic but it was an added bonus to know that we could help them.

"I pride myself on running this community pub and love to keep supporting charities and the people of Warsop."

Kimberley, who works as an office cleaner and had more than 40cm of hair chopped from her head, added: "I would like to thank my friends and family who donated to the cause. My hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust and, in the future, I would like to continue helping charities in whatever way I can."