Brave Mansfield women bare all in 'Full Boob Monty' charity event

Who knew boobs were the breast, I mean best... way of raising vital charity cash?

Eight women from Mansfield have showed this to be true in the most outlandish way possible - by baring all in a ‘Full Monty’ style performance.

The women bare all for the vital charity event.

The wondrous women took off their clothes at a charity event to raise much-needed support for King’s Mill Hospital’s health and wellbeing facilities for people living with cancer.

And it was all in aid of their loving friend Wendy Larkin.

Wendy, aged 47, was diagnosed with stage two invasive ductal breast cancer on Christmas Eve last year.

Since then she has had eight rounds of chemotherapy, breast cancer surgery and will be having radiotherapy starting on October 29, every day for four weeks.

But, as one of many men and women that are fighting their own battles with cancer, she wanted to “give something back” to those who have supported her.

“As a result of my diagnosis, my sister Louise and I decided we wanted to host a charity event that focused on raising awareness of cancer”, she said.

“This is not necessarily the treatment side of cancer, but the health and wellbeing events that are put on at Kings Mill Hospital to support you going through the journey.

“I have had the privilege of attending a health and wellbeing event that identified help available to support you mentally, physically and financially.

“I attended a look-good, feel-good, event that focused on how to apply make-up to look good including how to draw on eyebrows that go once you start to lose your hair, eyelashes and eyebrows.

“I’m also able to attend six complementary therapies which include such things as Indian head massage, foot massage, manicures and much more. And this is what we want to raise the money to support."

To give something back to the hospital, the brave ladies organised the ‘Full Monty’ event at Forest Town Arena - where the women performed a traditional stripping event and bore all to raise the charity cash.

Wendy says the group wanted to “get people checking and talking” about the risks of breast cancer, while showing pride in their bodies and sending “positive messages”.

She added: “The event we put on was an all-ladies ‘All Boob Monty’, inspired by the Full Monty movie.

“Eight of my family and friends did a routine baring their boobs, which I choreographed.

“It has to be said it was very brave, and it was all to raise awareness and get people checking and talking.

“We also had a disco and karaoke, raffle and also talks from six brave women who shared their stories.

“The night was a huge success and the numerous positive messages that have been on Facebook confirm this.

“It was an emotional but fun evening which exceeded our own expectations, I am hugely proud of the survivor speakers, those that came and supported but mostly, of the 8 ladies that bared their boobs to make a point.”