Big Notts Raffle raises £1,600 in support of Nottinghamshire Mind

The Big Notts Raffle included prizes from local sporting clubs and businesses such as Nottingham Forest FC, Clumber Park Hotel & Spa, Ride REEL, The Nottinghamshire Golf & Country Club and many more.

Through the generosity and support of the local community, more than 300 raffle tickets were sold.

Nottinghamshire Mind exists to promote good mental health, to educate, inform, reduce stigma and build the resilience of the local community.

The funds raised by the raffle will go towards enhancing Nottinghamshire Mind’s services, ensuring it has the resources available to support individuals in the local Nottinghamshire community with their own mental health recovery.

The partnership between CCM Group and Nottinghamshire Mind comes at a time where mental health issues are on the rise, both locally and nationally.

Jo Sanders, partnerships and promotions lead at Nottinghamshire Mind, said: “Recent statistics report that one in four people in the UK will experience a mental health problem of some kind.

"These statistics alone highlight the sheer importance of raising vital funds and awareness for charities such as Nottinghamshire Mind to support the most vulnerable in the

The Big Notts Raffle raise more than £1,600 for Nottinghamshire Mind

community.

"Everyone at Nottinghamshire Mind is extremely grateful to all those who supported the event, whether that be through donating a prize or purchasing a raffle ticket.

"The money raised will make a huge difference within our local community and it feels even more poignant that we were able to run the event during Mental Health Awareness Week – a week dedicated to raising awareness and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health.”

Trent Peek, group director at CCM Group added: “CCM Group is thrilled to be working in partnership with Nottinghamshire Mind throughout 2021.

"The initial purpose for organising and hosting The Big Notts Raffle during Mental Health Awareness Week was to try and help raise awareness of the charity within the local community.