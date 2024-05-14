Barchester Hall Park honours staff on International Nurses' Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coinciding with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, International Nurses Day, held on Sunday 12th May, is a day to celebrate nurses and care staff around the world.

Residents and staff at Hall Park care home in Bulwell, were happy to get involved by hosting a much deserved visit from the homes manager and staff to local City Care Team and local GP Surgeries to deliver goody bags and thank you cards made by our residents.

In 2024, the theme for International Nurses’ Day is Our Nurses. Our Future. The economic power of care. The International Council of Nurses is aiming to reshape perceptions of nursing, demonstrating how strategic investment in nursing can bring considerable economic and societal benefits.

International Nurses’ Day is a day to give thanks for the dedication of care givers everywhere, who go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver extraordinary care and support.

Manager Jodie and deputy manager Amy delivering goody bags to nurses at City Care

Jodie Rakhar, General Manager at the home, said “At Hall Park, the nurses that visit our home are hard-working, dedicated, and passionate about caring for others, and that compassion and commitment has shone through even more over the past year.

"They continue to work tirelessly, and I’m proud of the professionalism and duty of care they uphold. All their efforts are focused on delivering the best possible care for our residents, so it’s nice to take this time to show our appreciation in return.

"It is also lovely to celebrate our residents who were nurses themselves and thank them for all the hard work they did during their careers.”

Dorothy Woodward, who lives at Hall Park care home, said: “I used to be a nurse and I know how tiring the job is, even more so these days – there is so much more to think about now than back in my day.

Nurses at City Care

"The nurses that visit the residents here spend so much time and energy looking after us, it’s been lovely to show just how much we appreciate them, they do a smashing job.”

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stays.