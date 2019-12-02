Spending any time in hospital is not easy, yet a Christmas stay on the ward may be the most difficult of all.

This is especially the case for patients on Ward 25 - King’s Mill Hospital’s children’s ward.

Mathew Gibson has been in and out of hospital and wanted to give something back so he is handing out presents on Ward 25 at Kings Mill Hospital. Mathew is pictured with staff members Elaine Smithurst, Lisa Hill, Jody Hill, and Julie Kinnison.

However, one youth worker from Mansfield Woodhouse wants your help to support these patients by donating to his worthwhile cause.

Mattie Gibson, aged 28, wants donations of gifts, money, selection boxes and toys for children at the ward this Christmas - a scheme which he successfully implemented on the ward during the last two festive seasons.

Mattie has an incurable nerve condition, called Abdominal Cutaneous Nerve Entrapment Syndrome (ACNES), which has left him in severe pain and in and out of hospital himself- so he knows what it is like for the children.

He said: “I know what it’s like to spend a lot of time in hospital, and I understand that during the Christmas time it’s even more difficult.

Mathew Gibson who has started collecting for the childrens ward at Kings Mill Hospital.

“I started the fundraising two years ago because I wanted to make Christmas more special for the kids, and it went down really well.

“I dress up as an elf and give selection boxes, toys and gifts and the children love it, so I thought why not do it again.

“Bringing in the toys and selection boxes to the children gives them extra stimulation and boosts happiness at a time where they may be feeling down or upset.

“Any money that isn’t spent will go directly towards Ward 25, which is a fantastic part of the hospital doing amazing work supporting these children.”

Following Mattie’s venture last year he has already gained support via his online GoFundMe page and staff at the hospital are grateful for his generosity.

Sarah Limb, leader of the children’s ward praised him last year and said: “We receive fantastic support from the public and local businesses every Christmas which is amazing and really brightens up a child’s stay with us over the festive period.

“Mathew delivered gifts and selection boxes to the children on the ward last year, which they loved, so we’re very grateful that he will be doing the same again this year.”

To donate to Mattie’s cause, see his GoFundMe page here.