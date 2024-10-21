Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At home teeth whitening kits are easily available to buy online.

They work by bleaching your teeth to make them lighter in colour.

However, there can be risks involved, Dr Smita Mehra, BDS MFGDPRCS, Principal Dentist at The Neem Tree Dental Practice outlines the dangers.

More and more people are turning to teeth whitening to try and achieve the perfect smile. Tooth discolouration can be caused by smoking or drinking coffee, tea or red wine and can have a huge impact on your confidence.

The procedure can be offered by your dentist, however there are also at home teeth whitening kits available to buy online. Whilst these kits can be perfectly safe to use if bought from regulated companies, dentists are warning consumers to be wary about the impact they could have on your teeth.

Dr Smita Mehra, BDS MFGDPRCS, Principal Dentist at The Neem Tree Dental Practice, has outlined the dangers of at home teeth whitening kits and what safer options are available.

A dentist has outlined the risks of at home teeth whitening kits. | Pexels/Kaboompics.com

What is teeth whitening?

Teeth whitening is a form of dentistry that involves bleaching your teeth to make them lighter in colour by using whitening gels or a laser. The NHS recommend that you should only go to a registered dental professional to get your teeth whitened.

Are teeth whitening at home kits safe?

There can be some risks with at home teeth whitening kits, so it’s important to talk with your dentists beforehand. Dr Smita Mehra, BDS MFGDPRCS, Principal Dentist at The Neem Tree Dental Practice, has revealed that at-home teeth whitening kits bought online can be extremely dangerous to the enamel on your teeth if they contain high levels of peroxide.

Dr Mehra explains: “Although dentists often provide teeth whitening services, many people looking for a whiter smile will turn to at-home teeth whitening kits and strips, as a cheap fix for remedying staining or discolouration of the teeth.“

Dr Mehra continues: “While the majority of teeth whitening strips are perfectly safe for people to use at home, within the recommendations from the supplier, high levels of the chemicals in teeth whitening kits may make your teeth sensitive and cause irritation to the gums. Not only that, but home teeth whitening kits are often ‘one size fits all’, meaning that the ingredients in them are not specific to the needs of your teeth and mouth.”

Adding: “As a result, there is a higher chance that home teeth whitening kits will cause burns to the gums or that the chemicals in them can harm the tooth enamel. Damaged gums or worn tooth enamel can lead to a whole host of more serious dental problems, including an increased chance of tooth decay and gum disease.”

What safer options are available?

If you have discoloured or stained teeth, Dr Mehra explains that there are other options available that don’t involve using at home teeth whitening kits, such as professional teeth whitening with your dentist which will allow your teeth to be lightened safely.

Dr Mehra adds that other methods such as “simple steps like brushing your teeth twice a day to help prevent bacteria and plaque build up, as well as rinsing your mouth with water after drinking dark liquids that stain your teeth, and having your teeth cleaned professionally at least twice a year, ” can also help if you have teeth discolouration.

You can find out more information about teeth whitening on NHS.UK.