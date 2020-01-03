Ashfield doctor to face misconduct hearing for alleged 'dishonesty'

A doctor from Ashfield who was allegedly “dishonest” in a patient’s medical notes is set to face a misconduct tribunal.

Dr Khalid Shendi, who is registered for practice in Ashfield, allegedly recorded in a patient’s medical notes in March 2016 that he had contacted a urology consultant about the patient, and that he was “advised to transfer” the patient to Derby Hospital for a nephrostomy.

Allegations against Dr Shendi claim that he recorded in the notes that he also contacted a separate, “middle-grade” doctor at Derby Hospital, and that this doctor advised him he “could not accept the case”.

It is alleged that the middle-grade doctor told Dr Shendi that the urology consultant should “contact Derby Hospital directly”, but the allegations say Dr Shendi “had not contacted” either of them.

He also stands accused of failing to return a work details form within a “reasonable amount of time” to the General Medical Council on three separate occasions.

The full allegation states: “The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that on March 18, 2016, when treating Patient A as an inpatient at the hospital, Dr Shendi recorded in her medical notes that he had contacted the consultant urologist on call, Dr B, for advice on how to treat Patient A and was advised by Dr B to transfer Patient A to Derby Hospital for a nephrostomy.

“Furthermore, that Dr Shendi recorded in the medical notes that he had contacted a middle grade doctor, Dr C, at Derby Hospital; was advised by Dr C that he could not accept the case and Dr B should contact the consultant urologist in Derby Hospital directly.

“It is alleged that Dr Shendi’s conduct was dishonest as he had not contacted Dr B or Dr C.

“It is further alleged that, on three occasions, Dr Shendi failed to return a work details form within a reasonable amount of time when required to do so by the General Medical Council.”

Dr Shendi will appear before the Medical Practitioners’ Tribunal Service in Manchester from Monday, January 6, and the tribunal is expected to last until Tuesday, January 14.