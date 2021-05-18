Ashfield doctor gets nine-month ban for 'dishonestly' making false records in woman's medical notes

Dr Khalid Shendi appeared before the Medical Practitioners' Tribunal Service on Friday, May 14, where a panel decided he was guilty of medical misconduct and banned him from practicing until early 2022.

It had previously been reported that Dr Shendi recorded in a patient’s medical notes in March 2016 that he had contacted a urology consultant about a patient, and that he was ‘advised to transfer’ the patient to Derby Hospital for a nephrostomy – a procedure to drain urine from a blocked kidney.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Khalid Shendi has received a nine-month suspension

The tribunal also heard Dr Shendi claimed he recorded that he also contacted a separate, ‘middle-grade’ doctor at Derby Hospital in the notes – and that this doctor advised him he ‘could not accept the case’.

It was alleged that the middle-grade doctor told Dr Shendi that the urology consultant should ‘contact Derby Hospital directly’, but the allegations said Dr Shendi ‘had not contacted’ either of them.

He also stood accused of failing to return a work details form within a ‘reasonable amount of time’ on three separate occasions.

The full allegation, published in January 2020, states: “The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that on March 18, 2016, when treating Patient A as an inpatient at the hospital, Dr Shendi recorded in his medical notes that he had contacted the consultant urologist on call, Dr B, for advice on how to treat Patient A and was advised by Dr B to transfer Patient A to Derby Hospital for a nephrostomy.

“Furthermore, that Dr Shendi recorded in the medical notes that he had contacted a middle grade doctor, Dr C, at Derby Hospital; was advised by Dr C that he could not accept the case and Dr B should contact the consultant urologist in Derby Hospital directly.

“It is alleged that Dr Shendi’s conduct was dishonest as he had not contacted Dr B or Dr C.

“It is further alleged that, on three occasions, Dr Shendi failed to return a work details form within a reasonable amount of time when required to do so by the General Medical Council.”

A full report is expected to be published by the tribunal service into the hearing at a later date.