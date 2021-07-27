Ashfield council relaunches popular scheme to make breastfeeding mums more comfortable in public

The aim of the scheme is to provide a warm and welcoming environment for parents to breastfeed their children within the district.

Ten venues have signed up so far, including the council office in Kirkby, all council leisure centres, all Nottinghamshire County Council Children’s Centres, Tin Hat Community Centre and Café Expresso, in Sutton.

Councillor Samantha Deakin at Cafe Expresso, which is taking part in the scheme

All businesses that sign up to the scheme are given a certificate, window sticker to display and information regarding local support services available, as well as being included in the breastfeeding business directory that is given to parents at birth.

Councillor Samantha Deakin, ward councillor for Sutton Central and New Cross, said: “I am pleased that we have relaunched this scheme, it was really popular last time, so we are hoping that even more businesses sign up this time.

"Most people know that it is illegal to ask a breastfeeding woman to leave a venue, however, by signing up to the scheme it will offer reassurance and confidence to mothers that they can breastfeed comfortably.”

“We want to create town centres that are welcoming and enjoyable for everyone, residents and visitors alike.

"Schemes like this one, alongside our summer activities programme, will ensure that Ashfield is a great place to visit this summer.”

The council is still looking for more businesses to sign up.

Any companies or organisations that would like to take part in the scheme can contact [email protected] to sign up or for more information.