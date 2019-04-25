Annesley fundraiser after mum dies suddenly caring for baby daughter

Big-hearted colleagues at an Annesley company are raising money to help a young dad whose wife died suddenly leaving him to bring up their three-month-old daughter.

Adam Collins was devastated when his wife Loren died suddenly while she was looking after their baby girl Lilly Mae.

Telesales executive Adam 25, tried desperately to save her after he found her face down when he came home from work on March 1.

Tomorrow his colleagues at Pendragon on Loxley Lane are kicking off a fundraising day with fancy dress face painting, raffles and sales challenges.

Organising the events is Sales team leader Joshua Ross.

Joshua said: “We are raising money to help one of our work colleagues who has had one of the worst tragedies possible happen to him and his family only a couple of weeks ago.

“Adam and Loren were newlywed and should soon be celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

“They had many exciting future plans for their new family which has now changed dramatically and means that Adam will now have to fulfil these plans as a single parent to which he will no doubt do a fantastic job.

Joshua added: “Adam is a team mate of mine and sat next to me for six months and Loren worked upstairs in the finance department.

“We want to raise as much money as possible so we can help Adam and Lilly Mae.

“I used to play semi-professional football at Burton Albion and Eastwood Town in the Conference League. I got in touch with Ilkeston Town and they have given us their ground on Thursday May 9 to hold a charity football match

It will be called the Lilly Mae Memorial Trophy.

“We have more than 500 people working here and we will have two teams representing upstairs where Lauren worked and downstairs where Adam works.”

The teams are hoping to raise at least £4,000.

A Justgiving fundraising page has been set up here