Angry care-home owners set to challenge damning verdict of CQC inspectors

Cherry Tree House, a residential home that provides personal and nursing care for up to 18 adults at its Creswell Road base, was given the damning rating after an unannounced inspection in January.

The inspectors’ report, which has only just been published, condemned the home as “not safe, not always effective and not well-led” and placed it in ‘special measures’ for the second time in a year.

The CQC asked for an action plan from the owners, the Derbyshire-based Lime Tree Care Ltd, and vowed to “re-inspect within six months to check for significant improvements”.

The Cherry Tree House residential care home in Clowne, which has been given an 'Inadequate' rating by the Care Quality Commission.

However, a statement issued by Lime Tree Care proprietor Rob Lee, said the company was “extremely disappointed” by the report and is challenging it.

"Like many care home providers, we feel extremely let down by the CQC, who provided no support to us during the pandemic,” the statement read.

"Despite public assurances, it has failed to acknowledge, and have any regard for, the enormous challenges the sector faced and continues to face.

"We do not accept the report accurately reflects the quality of care we deliver at Cherry Tree House. The CQC did not observe poor care.

The owners of Cherry Tree House say the home is now under new management.

"Unfortunately, CQC inspections have become a document-led process with an absolute disregard for the quality of care delivered.

"Evidence provided, demonstrating that many statements in the report are incorrect, was largely ignored.”

Among the CQC criticisms were “widespread and significant shortfalls in leadership”.

Its report said: “Leaders and the culture they create does not assure the delivery of high-quality care”.

Records of restraint were not fully completed, and risk strategies failed to protect residents and staff from harm.

Medicines were not safely managed either. The report said: “We found multiple instances where staff had not recorded if medicines had been administered or checked as taken for people whose care plans instructed this.”

Medicines were not always in stock, the inspectors found, so some residents did not always receive them as prescribed.

Lime Tree Care was accused of “failing to ensure adequate oversight of the service”. And the inspectors said relatives were not kept up to date on information or asked for feedback.

However, the report did acknowledge that residents “were supported by sufficient, trained staff”, and that the home took suitable measures to protect residents, staff and visitors from Covid-19 infections.

Residents also had personalised bedrooms and were encouraged to cook their own meals in the home’s kitchen.

Mr Lee pointed out that, since the inspection, Cherry Tree House has been under new management.

An independent inspection had been carried out in March, and its report had “contained no regulatory issues whatsoever”.

He added: “The CQC inspectors’ judgements were based on some minor historical errors in documentation and ignored the improvements that had been implemented by the new management team.