Almost two dozen FGM victims seen by NHS in Nottinghamshire as charity calls for earlier identification and support of survivors

Almost two dozen female genital mutilation (FGM) victims were seen by NHS services in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire this year, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FGM is a procedure where the female genitals are deliberately cut, injured or changed, with no medical reason for this to be done.

Often inflicted on girls under 15, it is considered child abuse and is illegal in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A charity campaigning against FGM and other forms of violence against women and girls warned many of these victims are only identified during pregnancy, and called for efforts to spot victims earlier to better support them.

Almost two dozen FGM victims have been seen by Nottinghamshire NHS this year. Photo: Other

NHS England figures show around 20 patients with FGM injuries were seen by healthcare providers in the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board area between January and March this year.

It was in line with the same period a year earlier.

Of them, about 15 were new patients, meaning they had their injuries recorded by NHS services for the first time.

Figures between one and seven are represented as five, and figures greater than seven have been rounded to the nearest five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England, some 2,245 FGM victims were seen by healthcare providers in the three months to March – up seven per cent from 2,090 during the same period a year earlier.

These included around 970 new patients, which was also up from 945 the previous year.

Sema Gornall, chief executive of The Vavengers, an anti-FGM charity, said the growing number of FGM victims seen by healthcare providers is due to better recording efforts.

However, she warned a large share of survivors are only identified during pregnancy, if and when these happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She called for a national survey on FGM for all women registered with the NHS system, to identify victims earlier and support them better.

She added a similar approach to that of cervical cancer screening – a preventative health test available to all women aged between 25 to 64 – should be used in FGM screening, as the procedure is ‘a form of sexual violence which causes lifetime of harm, combined with mental and physical health issues’.

She said: "By screening all women whether they have been subjected to FGM or not, we will be in a much better position to have appropriate resources for survivors in the health system and also create a better prevention work through providing support and referrals for survivors."

The figures also show around 86 per cent of victims seen in the year to March who stated how old they were when the FGM procedure was carried out said it took place when they were under 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, of all those who specified where it had taken place, 82 per cent said Africa, 15 per cent said Asia, and two per cent had it done in the UK.

Naana Otoo-Oyortey, executive director of FORWARD, the Foundation for Women’s Health Research and Development, warned "FGM remains a silent harm for many women and girls".

She explained the current legislation implies FGM victims under-18 cannot access support services unless their procedure is reported to the police, which prompts many not to seek health advice and support until they become adults.

She added these figures do not reflect ‘the true extent of the problem of FGM within the UK, as many GPs fail to report this data to protect their patients and not to be seen as being culturally insensitive’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, she said increased awareness about FGM means more people are now willing to seek specialist support.

A Government spokesperson said: "FGM is a horrific crime and child abuse which we are committed to tackling.

"We are working hard across Government and the NHS to improve the support provided to victims of this deeply harmful practice which can cause long term physical, mental and sexual health trauma.

"Whether the rise is due to more reporting or increased incidents it is vital all victims receive the help they need and there is specific guidance in place to treat and support victims."