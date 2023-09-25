News you can trust since 1952
Alexandra House Care Home is in the Great British Care Awards Finals

Alexandra House Care Home, renowned for its commitment to delivering quality care to its residents, has achieved another significant milestone.
By colette LoweContributor
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
The care home has been shortlisted as a finalist in the East Midlands Region of the prestigious Great British Care Awards

Nigel Shooter, the hardworking maintenance lead, received this well-deserved nomination in the ancillary category confirming his efforts to the daily operations and overall atmosphere of the care home.

The Great British Care Awards, held annually, is an esteemed event that recognises and rewards excellence in the care sector.

Nigel hard at work, keeping Alexandra House in good working order with everything crossed for the awards.Nigel hard at work, keeping Alexandra House in good working order with everything crossed for the awards.
Nigel hard at work, keeping Alexandra House in good working order with everything crossed for the awards.
Making it to the finals is an honour and showcases the dedication, hard work, and passion that professionals like Nigel bring.

The winners of the Great British Care Awards will be announced at a gala event later this year.

The entire Canal Vue community and their supporters are eagerly looking forward to the ceremony on the 24th of November at the East Midlands Conference Centre Nottingham, with hopes running high for a win.

Whatever the outcome, Alexandra House Care Home has already proven its commitment to providing top-notch care and an environment where both staff and residents thrive.