‘Abnormal issues’ found in former care home site in Ollerton owned by Nottinghamshire County Council

By Latifa Yedroudj
Published 27th Dec 2024, 10:48 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 10:59 GMT
A former care home site owned by Nottinghamshire County Council was found to have ‘abnormal issues’ – meaning its sale for development needs to be renegotiated.

Bishops Court off Tuxford Road, Boughton, Ollerton, was a care home developed by Nottinghamshire County Council in the 1980s before being demolished in June 2022.

The site, which is now vacant, was put on the market and bought for re-development purposes in April this year.

However, further testing shows the site is now facing unspecified ‘issues’, reports show, meaning the buyer wants to re-negotiate the price.

The problems have been detailed in a report which has not been made public, which the council says is because the damage done to the council’s commercial activity by releasing it would outweigh any public interest in revealing it.

A report from Nottinghamshire County Council states: “Following testing and other due diligence, it is now evident the site is subject to abnormal issues which impact its potential for re-development and future use.”

The report, published this week, says the decision to approve the sale to the unnamed developer under revised terms and price, was approved last month.

Before its closure, Bishop’s Court provided short-term support to older people who had a carer emergency, needed respite care, had been discharged from hospital or had a fall or fracture.

