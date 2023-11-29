Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday 24th November 2023, Premier Community’s Marie Brown was named the winner of The Home Care Worker Award at The British Care Awards’ East Midlands Regional Finals held at the East Midlands Conference Centre in Beeston, Nottingham.

The Home Care Worker Award recognises the significant role of the Home Care Worker in consistently providing a high-quality standard for people living in their own homes.

Key deciding factors for the judges include recognising a carer who allows a service user to make their own decisions and stay in control of their own lives, someone who encourages independence, and who has numerous examples of going the extra mile for service users.

Marie Brown collecting her award from Premier Community's HQ.

Overall, the judges were looking for someone who gives an excellent and dignified service to clients.

“We’re proud to say that Marie embodies all these values and so much more,” says Daniel Isterling, Managing Director of Premier Community. “Marie has been a valued member of the Premier Community team for the last five years; she thoroughly deserves this award as her commitment and dedication to the people she cares for is second to none.”

“I am deeply honoured to receive this award for engaging in work that I find truly fulfilling,” explains Marie. “It is important to acknowledge that this achievement resulted from a collaborative effort involving both management and team colleagues.”

Mansfield-based home care service provider Premier Community were nominated as finalists in six different categories at the awards and were highly commended in The Care Employer Award, alongside the team’s Tracy Marsden, who was also highly commended for The Home Care Registered Manager Award in recognition of her work as Registered Branch Manager for North Derbyshire.