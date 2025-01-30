Young adolescents in Nottinghamshire offered academic and wellbeing support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young learners navigating the challenges and pressures of adolescence are being offered coaching to support them with their academic achievement and wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NTU SHIELD is delivered by Psychology students at Nottingham Trent University, who are trained and carefully supervised by NTU staff to act as learning coaches for adolescents aged 11 – 14 from across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

The free service is now open for referrals from parents.

Psychological coaching is focused on helping adolescents to identify solutions to the difficulties they face. The programme is designed to help the young participants engage well with their education; reflect on practical and positive skills to better navigate adolescence; develop self-acceptance and confidence; practice emotional regulation; and build positive connections to form their support network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor David Daley

NTU SHIELD uses a structured app-based intervention to provide six sessions of individual coaching to adolescents. They can either attend in person after school at NTU SHIELD, which is based at NTU’s City Campus, where they can join a learning coach in a cozy coaching pod, or they can join online via MS Teams if they prefer.

Professor David Daley, director of NTU SHIELD, said: “For young learners, developmental challenges during adolescence may arise from personal struggles with self-identity, social obstacles, or significant life events. Interactions with peers at school, family members at home, and the broader community play a crucial role in shaping their identity.

“Without the right support, navigating adolescence can become daunting, potentially leading to long-term difficulties and disadvantages. NTU SHIELD represents a significant investment in providing a free psychological coaching service to support adolescents in Nottingham City and County through some of these life obstacles.”

Iram Shah, clinical lead for NTU SHIELD, added: “Adolescence is a crucial stage of personal development where young people go through lots of change which can be exciting but also challenging. Psychological coaching is a valuable and helpful experience that helps support adolescents both with short term academic success and long-term life success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NTU SHIELD is delivered by Psychology students at Nottingham Trent University.

NTU SHIELD also gives NTU undergraduate Psychology students the chance to gain career relevant professional experience as training coaches.

Professor Daragh McDermott, executive dean for the School of Social Sciences at NTU, said: “We are proud that our students can take their learning from their studies and put it into practice to support our communities and local young people. Our second-year students are trained in coaching as a supportive intervention, to assist a young learner through a series of structured sessions guided by a clinical supervisor and engage in group reflective practice to enhance their professional development. This hands-on experience is crucial for their growth, helping them build practical skills and confidence in their future careers and make a positive difference for others.”

Referral information

Parents and schools can refer adolescents aged 11 – 14 via an online referral form: tinyurl.com/shield-referral

For more information, visit the NTU SHIELD website: www.ntu.ac.uk/study-and-courses/academic-schools/social-sciences/psychology/ntu-shield