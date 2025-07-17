Year 9 Garibaldi pupils visit battlefields in Belgium

Year 9 pupils from The Garibaldi School in Mansfield have just returned from a poignant trip to the battlefields in Belgium.

The students - from the Nova Education Trust school - visited a number of locations connected to World War I.

Some of the most well-known locations included the Flanders Fields Museum and the Menin Gate.

Students had the opportunity to lay a wreath at Menin Gate and pay their respects.

They were also invited to take part in the daily tribute to the fallen, wearing their uniform and representing the entire Garibaldi community.

The trip took on extra special significance with it being the first overseas residential visit The Garibaldi School has arranged in over a decade.

Head Teacher, Paddy Cassidy: "We are incredibly proud of the way that our students represented the Garibaldi community during their visit to Belgium.

"They truly lived up to our values of Respect and Pride as they took the opportunity to remember the sacrifices made by previous generations.”

Deputy Head Teacher, Rebecca Moors, who organised the visit, said: "Students had the opportunity to explore key battlefield sites around the Ypres Salient and the Somme - and paid respects to those that lost their lives.

"Our students had the pleasure of taking part in the Menin Gate Ceremony where three students laid a wreath.

"Staff members were approached by members of the public to express how impressive our students were and how respectfully they behaved.

"We took a detour from the itinerary to visit the Bleuet Farm Cemetery where one of our students was able to visit the grave of their great great grandfather. This was a very special moment.

"The students had a fantastic time and loved the experience of exploring history first hand. We are excited to take more battlefields trips out in future years.”

To find out more about The Garibaldi School visit their website at www.garibaldischool.co.uk.

For more details about the Nova Education Trust please visit www.novaeducationtrust.net.

1 . Contributed Year 9 Garibaldi pupils visit battlefields in Belgium Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Year 9 Garibaldi pupils visit battlefields in Belgium Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Year 9 Garibaldi pupils visit battlefields in Belgium Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Year 9 Garibaldi pupils visit battlefields in Belgium Photo: Submitted Photo Sales