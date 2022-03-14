Year 8 students at Mansfield School will be working from home from tomorrow due to Covid spike
Year 8 students at a Mansfield school have been told to stay at home from tomorrow after Covid levels increased.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 12:52 pm
A letter seen by your Chad to parents at the Brunts Academy, says that due to an increase in cases, including amongst staff members, Year 8 students will be working from home from Tuesday, March 14.
Remote working will be reviewed on a daily basis for the year group, and details of lessons will be provided via Microsoft Teams. Parents are urged to contact the school with issues.
