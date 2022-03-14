Year 8 students at Mansfield School will be working from home from tomorrow due to Covid spike

Year 8 students at a Mansfield school have been told to stay at home from tomorrow after Covid levels increased.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Monday, 14th March 2022, 12:52 pm

A letter seen by your Chad to parents at the Brunts Academy, says that due to an increase in cases, including amongst staff members, Year 8 students will be working from home from Tuesday, March 14.

Remote working will be reviewed on a daily basis for the year group, and details of lessons will be provided via Microsoft Teams. Parents are urged to contact the school with issues.

Students at Brunts Academy will be affected

