World Book Day provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate another successful year of reading at Sutton Community Academy

At Sutton Community Academy, we remain committed to ensuring that all students are confident and competent readers. As an academy we recognise the benefits for students of being able to read well and how vital it is to foster a love of reading for pleasure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have continued over the last year to ensure that a range of initiatives are in place to make sure that students have access to high quality and thought- provoking literature.

These include a tutor time reading programme called ‘Sutton Reads’ where students are read to by their tutor; a reading challenge of the sixteen books that students should read by the age of 16 and the six books to read in sixth form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New for this year has been the launch of our ‘Buddy Reading’ programme which involves our sixth form students listening to younger students read on a weekly basis. Alongside this, we also provide one to one intervention to enhance students reading abilities and to enable them to successfully access the curriculum. Vice Principal, Anna Paulson stated, ‘it is great to see the progress that students are making with regards reading and lovely to see students enjoying reading.’

Students with their books

To celebrate the culture of reading, many activities have been organised to celebrate World Book Day, including the masked, a special assembly, a guess the staff bookshelf competition, story writing competitions and a visit from footballers at Mansfield Town Football Club. Neil Kennedy, Second in English said, ‘we are pleased to get the wider community involved to celebrate the work we are doing here at Sutton Community Academy to celebrate reading, we are grateful to Mansfield Town for again supporting our events on World Book Day’ .

For the third year running, all students have been given a book to take home. Students also have access to an e-platform allowing them to download books to read or audio books to listen to. The site gives students access to thousands of books that they can access at home as well as in school. The week of celebrations will end with all Year 7 students taking part in an enrichment day where they will look at literature from around the world on Friday 7th March.