World Book Day provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate a successful year of reading

We have continued over the last year to ensure that a range of initiatives are in place to make sure that students have access to high quality and thought- provoking literature. These include a tutor time reading programme called ‘Sutton Reads’ where students are read to by their tutor; a reading challenge of the sixteen books that students should read by the age of 16 and the six books to read in sixth form. New for this year has been the launch of the staff and sixth form reading group who meet weekly over lunch to share their thoughts on the book being read. So far, we have read as a group; ‘All the Broken Places’ by John Boyne and have just started to read ‘The Picture of Dorian Grey’ by Oscar Wilde.

Alongside this, we also provide one to one intervention to enhance students' reading abilities and to enable them to successfully access the curriculum. Assistant Principal, Anna Paulson stated, ‘it is great to see the progress that students are making with regards to reading and lovely to see students enjoying reading.’

