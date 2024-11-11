Worcestershire-based school joins SEN specialist Esteem Multi-Academy Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Esteem Multi-Academy Trust in Nottinghamshire has welcomed a Worcestershire-based academy to its family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aspire Academy, a free alternative provision school which supports children and young people with Special Educational Needs (SEN), has joined Esteem.

Head teacher of Aspire Academy, Simon Stevenson, has just celebrated his 10th year with the school which opened in September 2014. It was one of the first waves of Alternative Provision Free Schools approved by the Government as part of efforts to better meet the needs of children and young people with SEN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon said: “We have come a long way in the past 10 years and what we are doing now is much more effective, it really is amazing what we’ve achieved. But we are always looking for ways to be the best version of ourselves and what became clear was that, in order for us to do that, we needed to be part of a multi-academy trust, particularly one whose focus and culture are similar to ours. “We looked at three trusts and it was clear that Esteem was the superior choice. It is an exciting time for us.”

Image of the vocational learning at Aspire Academy

As a Multi-Academy Trust based in Nottinghamshire, Esteem brings together 14 academies who are experts in providing SEN and alternative provision education. Being part of Esteem means Aspire receives support with technology processes, staff training and professional development as well as resources and access to improved capital investment.

Simon added: “The funding in alternative provision is volatile and we knew we needed that additional expertise and support which Esteem offers.”

Karen Hayes, Director of Partnerships and Provision at Esteem Multi-Academy Trust, said she had known Simon a long time and was looking forward to working together with him and the staff at Aspire to help achieve their goals. “Simon and I have known each other since I was head teacher of Derby Pride Academy, before I was in this role. “At Esteem, we have a number of Alternative Provision schools across different areas and they are all very different but I think the best way to describe how we work is that we have an aligned autonomy. Each school has its own way of working and individuality but we work in parallel and alongside them to support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen said that having Aspire as part of the Esteem family also helped to broaden the MAT’s knowledge and expertise. “We’ve been really interested in the bespoke curriculum pathways that Aspire does as well as the work experience and in house vocational offer in things such as mechanics, sports and facilities and hair and beauty. As a result, we are looking at expanding one of our AP academies to have its own alternative, vocationally-based provision.” Simon said the support he had received from Esteem had already been a huge help. “It is a really exciting time and we are really positive about the next steps. For me personally, not being on my own and having that support is a fantastic feeling and together we are able to do things better, to a higher standard.”