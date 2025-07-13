At long last, school is (almost) out for summer ☀

The summer holidays are almost here for schoolchildren across England

But come early September, they’ll head back to class for the start of a new school year

Term and holiday dates can differ slightly depending on where you live

But they tend to follow a pretty consistent pattern nationwide

There is now just about a fortnight to go before the end of the school year.

Across England, the summer holidays are set to start later this month. Children will then return to class in early September for the start of the new, 2025/26 school year.

But they need not fret at the sudden loss of freedom, with the fresh academic year coming with its own set of bank holidays and half-term breaks. Parents in particular will need to make note of these well in advance, with coordinating childcare and family holidays over the coming 12 months likely to require some thought.

To make things even more confusing, exact term and holiday dates can differ depending on the local authority area you live in - or potentially even your child’s school. Luckily, however, they do tend to follow a pretty similar pattern.

We’ve taken a look at when the summer holidays are set to begin in some of the country’s largest local authorities - including Birmingham and Croydon - as well as when parents can expect other breaks to begin and end over the new school year. Here’s what you need to know:

When will the summer holidays start and end in 2025?

The current term, and with it, the 2024/25 school year will end around Tuesday, July 22 across most council areas. This means that the summer holiday period will start in earnest the following day – around Wednesday, July 23.

This break is about six weeks long. It will run throughout the rest of July and August. The exception, however, is older secondary school students who have just finished their GCSE or A Level exams, many of whom will likely already be on holiday.

All pupils will then return to school for the start of the 2025/26 school year around Monday, September 1 this year.

Term and holiday dates for the new school year

Autumn term 2025

Monday, September 1: Autumn term begins

Monday, October 27 - Friday, October 31: Half-term holiday

Monday, November 3: School resumes

Monday, December 22 2025 - Friday, January 2 2026: Christmas and New Year holidays

Spring term 2026

Monday, January 5: Spring term begins

Monday, February 16 to Friday, February 20: Half-term holiday

Monday, February 23: School resumes

Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 10: Easter holidays

Summer term 2026

Monday, April 13: Summer term begins

Monday, May 4: May Day bank holiday

Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29: Half-term holiday

Monday, June 1: School resumes

Monday, July 20: Summer holidays begin

Each of England and Wales’ local authorities has the power to set its own term and school holiday dates. The government has an online tool you can use here to find the exact dates in your council’s area.