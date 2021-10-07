When do Nottinghamshire schools break-up - Nottinghamshire school holiday dates

Children across Mansfield and Ashfield can enjoy an extra-long October half-term this year, with most schools having a two-week break, rather than the traditional single week.

The 2021-22 calendar has been agreed by members of Nottinghamshire Council’s children and young people’s committee, although many schools, particularly academies, can choose their own dates and it is worth checking with the individual school.

October half-term 2021

The last day in school is Friday, October 15, 2021, with pupils due back in school on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Christmas holiday 2021-22

The last day in school is Friday, December 17, 2021, with pupils due back in school on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

February half-term 2022

The last day in school is Friday, February 11, 2022, with pupils due back in school on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Easter holiday 2022

The last day in school is Friday, April 1, 2022, with pupils due back in school on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

May Day 2022

Schools will be closed for the May Day Bank Holiday on Monday, May 2.

May half-term 2022

The last day in school is Friday, May 27, 2022, with pupils due back in school on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Summer holiday 2022

The last day in school is Thursday, July 28, 2022, with schools reopening on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – although August 31 is likely be an inset day for many pupils.

When are the Nottinghamshire school holidays in 2022-23 academic year?

October half-term 2022

The last day in school is Friday, October 14, 2022, with pupils due back in school on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Christmas holiday 2022-23

The last day in school is Wednesday, December 21, 2022, with pupils due back in school on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

February half-term 2023

The last day in school is Friday, February 10, 2023, with pupils due back in school on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Easter holiday 2023

The last day in school is Friday, March 31, 2022, with pupils due back in school on Monday, April 17, 2023.

May Day 2023

Schools will be closed for the May Day Bank Holiday on Monday, May 1.

May half-term 2023

The last day in school is Friday, May 26, 2023, with pupils due back in school on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Summer holiday 2023

The last day in school is Tuesday, July 25, 2023, with pupils due back for the new school year on Monday, September 4, 2023.