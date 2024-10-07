West Notts College: Getting teenagers on track for success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new course is coming to West Nottinghamshire College aimed at getting 16-18-year-olds into a career in the rail industry.

The Level 2 Certificate in Skills for Track and Rail Site Maintenance, which starts on Monday 14 October, will upskill individuals to be part of the thriving rail community, which is currently dealing with a national shortage of trained operatives.

The course, which is one-year long, will see students train at the college’s railtrack training facility at the Engineering Innovation Centre off Penny Emma Way, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Students will learn how to carry out routine adjustments to railway traction and rolling stock as well as how to perform inspection of the track. The course will also teach students how to work with the relevant tools, equipment, drawings and specifications in the railtrack industry, while working safely and securely.

Rail engineering skills bootcamp student Lewis Northridge-Morris & head of construction & rail engineering Andy Whyley

Progression routes after this course include the Rail Engineering Skills Bootcamp for individuals aged over 19 or the NVQ Level 2 in Track Maintenance. Individuals can also look to apply for the Level 3 Diploma in Engineering and Technology (Rail).

Head of construction, build service project and rail engineering Andy Whyley said: “With the current skills shortage in this sector, there’s never been a better time to look at getting a qualification in track and rail maintenance.

“Our tutors all have many years’ experience in the sector and students will be working alongside them using to-scale resources and equipment at the college to become trained operatives.

“There are many opportunities for jobs up and down the country along the UK’s vast rail network. Workers can train further to secure roles such as team leaders, engineering technicians, engineering surveyors or even track designers.

To find out more about this new programme and to apply for a place, visit www.wnc.ac.uk/Courses/Certificate-in-Skills-for-Track-and-Rail-Site-Maintenance