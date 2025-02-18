West Nottinghamshire College students present bumper cheque to hospital’s Breast Care Unit

The fruits of a fundraising festive fayre were delivered to King’s Mill Hospital last week thanks to childcare students from West Nottinghamshire College.

A Christmas fayre attended by staff and students was organised and hosted by education and education and early years students in December, selling books, hand-made gifts, Christmas decorations, cards and jewellery.

In attendance at the fayre was Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams, County Councillor for Mansfield West Paul Henshaw and Julia Yemm, consultant radiographer in breast imaging at the hospital, and wife of Mansfield’s Labour MP Steve Yemm.

Through the sale of gifts, a prize raffle, game challenges and kind donations the students raised £1,574.21 and on Tuesday (11 February) a cheque was presented to The Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity for breast care services.

Joy Wilson shows students examples of post-operative support aids

The cheque presentation saw some of the early years students together with their teacher Susan Swinscoe visit community involvement co-ordinator Joy Wilson in the hospital’s community hub, where they were joined by consultant breast surgeon Dr Ghassan Elamin and breast care support worker Charlotte Batty.

Students presented the cheque and received a certificate of appreciation and grateful thanks from Dr Elamin, who said: “You can’t imagine what a huge difference this donation will make. Patients often come to us scared and broken when they received bad news about their health, but when they come to the clinic for their treatment, they get comfort and support too.

“We get great satisfaction in seeing our patients improve on their health journey and rebuilding their lives and your money will go towards making the clinic a more comfortable place for their recovery and emotional support.”

Joy took the students on a tour of the Breast Care Unit and showed them the recently renovated Amazon Lounge as well as some of the comfort aids used by patients who have undergone surgery. Students also looked at the display boards which show how many other organisations fundraise for the breast care unit and where the money goes.

Students saw some of the fundraising initiatives on the display boards in the breast care unit

Sue Swinscoe said: “Our students have worked tirelessly to raise funds for the breast care unit. The visit opened their eyes to the pivotal role fundraising plays. Witnessing the impact of their efforts has been an invaluable experience for them, reinforcing the importance of giving back to the community."