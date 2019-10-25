West Nottingham College elects its new presidents for the year

As the nation waits to discover whether it will be heading towards a General Election, students at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield have also taken to the polls – casting their votes to elect their new students’ union presidents for the current academic year.

Up for grabs were the positions of site president at the college’s campuses at Derby Road, in Mansfield, the engineering centre, in Sutton-in-Ashfield and construction centre, in Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Lewis Thacker, 16, who is studying A-levels in politics, law and history, was elected as president of the Derby Road campus after campaigning for equal opportunities, improved mental health awareness and facilities, and access to free sanitary pads and tampons for students.

He said: “I would like to thank everybody who voted for me.

“I hope during the next 12 months I will be able to improve the student experience at Derby Road and put some of my plans into action.

“I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into the role.”

Jordan Stanford,21, a second-year student on the level three extended diploma in engineering, was voted in as president of the college’s engineering centre, after campaigning for a recreational area to give students their own space to relax in between lessons, bike and bus shelters, a 3D printer for project prototyping, and more enrichment lessons at the site.

Jordan, from, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, said: “Students often have great ideas and know what they want, but don’t necessarily have the confidence to speak up.

“It’s important that students have a voice and can express it to me, so that I can try to make a difference on their behalf. ”

Meanwhile, third-year student Lewis Dawson,20, a level two electrical electrotechnical technology student, was installed as president of the college’s construction centre, off Lowmoor Road, after his nomination went uncontested.

Lewis, also from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, said: “I’m really keen to bring students at the construction centre together, improve communication between the diverse range of learners, and help them have a say in how they are taught and how lessons are delivered.

“My main focus is to push for more resources to enable students to carry out their work more efficiently.”

The successful trio’s main role will be to represent, and be the voice of, students at their campus.

They will also be tasked with developing a programme of events and activities, helping organise clubs and societies, and implementing their ideas to benefit the student experience.

