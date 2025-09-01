West Bridgford nursery praised following Ofsted inspection

Partou Leo’s Day Nursery and Pre-school in West Bridgford has received a ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted across all areas of activity.

Set in a large, detached property on Albert Road just a few miles from Nottingham city centre, the setting provides bright, spacious playrooms specially designed for early years learning in a calming environment.

These are complemented by a secure garden where children can play freely and explore an assortment of first-class outdoor equipment.

In her final report, the Ofsted inspector says that children attending Partou Leo’s know what is expected of them from a young age.

Team members at Partou Leo’s Day Nursery and Pre-school in West Bridgford which has received a ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted

“Staff praise children for their conscientiousness, which helps children to understand that they are doing the right thing,” she writes. “Children are developing positive qualities, which will benefit them as they move through school and beyond.”

The inspector notes that team members use a variety of effective ways to help children learn and develop, with the use of books featuring highly. She continues: “Staff willingly share stories with children, which helps children to learn how to handle books and develop a love for reading.”

The Partou Leo’s team is also praised for devising “a tailored package of support to help children make a smooth transition from nursery to school, based on their individual needs.”

The Ofsted inspector explains: “For example, staff accompany some children on visits so that they can become familiar with their new environment, with the support of a familiar adult. Staff help children understand what school will be like by showing them videos and sharing books. Parents say that older siblings have been ready for school because of the care and early education they received at this nursery.”

The report highlights the work undertaken by team members to receive regular updates about how children are at home.

“This is particularly useful for supporting children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND),” it states. “Staff find out from parents what strategies are most useful in helping children regulate their emotions. They replicate the same approach so that children have consistency between home and nursery.”

Relationships between team members and children are described as “secure” with families confirming to the inspector that “their children have made progress while attending this nursery.”

Her report also deems safeguarding arrangements at the nursery to be “effective” thanks to an “open and positive culture” that “puts children’s interests first.”

Sue Nesbitt, Partou Leo’s Nursery Manager, said: “Our experienced and highly qualified team has a strong reputation in the local community rooted in close partnerships with families and a shared determination to create welcoming, nurturing environments for the children.

“I am delighted that these efforts have been recognised in the Ofsted report, together with our absolute commitment to learning and development which are so critical in early years.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, added: “Partou Leo’s holds a special place in the heart of West Bridgford, and this achievement is fully merited.

“Sue leads her team wonderfully well and they should all be immensely proud of the work they do.”